Britney Spears Reveals the Celebrity Who Inspired Her Most Hidden Tattoo

Britney Spears just unveiled a tattoo that fans apparently "never see."

On Friday (June 12), the "Toxic" singer shared a photo of her back while donning a hot pink swimsuit, revealing that she has ink of the Hebrew Kabbalah on the back of her neck.

"Have you seen the tattoo on the back of my neck before???? It's Hebrew, it’s a language written backwards," Spears wrote alongside the snapshot. "It says Mem Hey Shin and means healing!!!! It's my favorite tattoo but ironically you never see it!"

According to The Daily Mail, Spears was inspired by advice from Madonna who "suggested that it would be a healing force for her in her life moving forward." At the time, Madonna was a member of the Los Angeles-based Kabbalah Centre.

Spears was on The Onyx Hotel Tour in 2004 when she went under the needle. According to sources, she hoped the ink would inspire her to heal from her constant struggles of fame.

In 2008, it was reported that she removed the tattoo altogether, but her latest post has cleared up the rumors.

See the ink, below.

Spears has numerous small tattoos on her body. Around the same time she got her tattoo in Hebrew, she got a pair of dice while on vacation in Ireland with her then-husband Kevin Federline.

"I have pink dice on my left wrist. It's something me and my husband ... we did together. He has blue dice, I have pink dice," she said.

Spears also has another religious tattoo: a triangle tattoo on her right hand. It represents The Holy Trinity, Father (God), Son (Jesus) and Holy Spirit.