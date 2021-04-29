Cadbury Wants You to Buy Local Chocolate Instead of Theirs

Cadbury Chocolates are urging people to stop buying their chocolates. Why you ask? Nothing is wrong with their chocolate, there is not recall, they are not going out of business, so why would they tell people to NOT buy their products? Well, Delish says, Cadbury has a plan and it's to help out local businesses. Cadbury wants people to visit local chocolate shops instead of buying their chocolate so those shops can get back on their feet because we all know this year has been extremely rough for businesses due to the pandemic. Cadbury Chocolates once started out as a small independent company and knows what it feels like to just be starting out.

So where should you buy chocolate now? With Mother's Day around the corner, where should you get Mom some delicious chocolate? I have a list of local chocolate shops that are very good and I know would love your business.

All of these shops have great website and their chocolate looks delicious. I think It is important now than ever to shop local or we will lose our beloved businesses. This pandemic has already taken so much from us, let's not let it take our local businesses away too.

