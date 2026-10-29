There is nothing like an outdoor concert at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. It's a true sign of summer. And as we sit in the colder months, it's always helpful to have something to look forward to, right?

A show at the Camden Waterfront is incredible. Whether you're sitting on the lawn or watching in stands, it's a tradition for both Philadelphians and New Jerseyans.

The Freedom Mortgage Pavilion is an Incredible Concert Venue

The venue opened back in 1995 and it's had quite a few names since then — including the Tweeter Center and the BB&T Pavilion.

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With a capacity of over 25,000 people some of the biggest acts have performed there over the years. From country concerts to classic rock stars and pop acts, it's seen it all. And the shows have made for some of the most memorable evenings for music fans.

Whether you're seating in the expansive lawn or in the seats, it's a fun place to see a show. When the sun goes down, there's nothing like seeing your favorite act perform during a hot summer night.

First 2027 Concerts at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden

And now the first shows for summer 2027 have been announced! If you need something to look forward to as the days get shorter and colder, this is the place to dream of summer. So let's look at the list of shows.

A Perfect Crircle and the Cult to Perform in April 2027 on the Camden Waterfront

It won't even be May yet, but the season will start in April as the first concert of 2027 kicks off when A Perfect Circle with The Cult perform.

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Known for their hits including "Judith," A Perfect Circle will be an exciting event. Plus, they'll be joined by the iconic English rock band The Cult to make it a night to remember. If you're a fan, tickets are on sale now.

Papa Roach is Coming to the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in 2027

And now another show has joined the lineup. Papa Roach will hit the waterfront for a show as the summer ramps up on June 3. They'll celebrating the 25th anniversary of their breakout album Infest, and they'll be be joined by Ice Nine Kills and Ninth Key. If you wanna see this show, click here to grab them now.

The first two shows that have been announced have given us a lot of reasons to be excited about what we'll see in 2027. And you should be too as the 2027 concert calendar takes shape.

Stay tuned for more announcements. We'll keep this updated. In the meantime, here's more of what we're expecting in 2027.

In fact, keep scrolling because here's every show we're expecting at the Xfinity Mobile Arena & Lincoln Financial Field (so far):

2027 Xfinity Mobile Arena Concert Schedule Discover every concert set to hit the Xfinity Mobile Arena in South Philly in 2027, featuring legendary performers, massive tours, and once-in-a-lifetime live experiences. Scroll through the schedule and start planning your next unforgettable night. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST