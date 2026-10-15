The Savannah Bananas are coming back to the City of Brotherly Love! It was just announced that the team will return to Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park for two games in August 2027.

What Are The Savannah Bananas & When Are They Returning to Philly?

Here's everything we know about Banana Ball's return to Philadelphia:

The Savannah Bananas (and all of the teams in the growing league) have become one of the hottest trends in recent years. Described by some as the "Greatest Show in Sports" these are electrifying baseball games with entertainment for all.

And it's working. They're selling out stadiums nationwide for several years. And in 2027 they'll be traveling internationally to Canada and Mexico for the first time.

The Indianapolis Clowns will take on the Savannah Bananas on August 27 and August 28th. This is a big deal because the Clowns' primetime coach is Phillies legend and World Series Champion Ryan Howard.

How Can I Get Tickets to See the Savannah Bananas in Philadelphia in 2027?

Tickets to see the team play live in every city are always VERY hot. If you want to see the games in 2027, you need to act pretty quickly.

Registration into the ticket lottery is now open (it opened immediately following the announcement of the schedule on Thursday evening). Fans have until October 31 at 11:59 p.m. to register. You can click here to get in the lottery.

Entering early (or late) does not influence your chances of being chosen. Only those randomly chosen will be contacted in early November with options to purchase tickets. If you want tickets, register now and keep an eye on your email.

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