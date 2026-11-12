A familiar face to Philadelphia TV viewers is leaving the City of Brotherly Love after a nearly nine year run on TV screens in town.

NBC10 Reporter and Anchor Miguel Martinez-Valle Is Leaving

Miguel Martinez-Valle just announced on social media that he’ll be leaving NBC10 Philadelphia. His final day at the station will be Friday, November 20.

Martinez-Valle said he has accepted a position as a weekend anchor at the NBC station in Washington, D.C. He’ll hit the air there Friday, November 30, according to the post.

It’s the End of an Era For The Philly TV Reporter

During Miguel’s time in Philly, he worked nearly every daypart. Most recently, he has been seen inside the station’s Live Center covering breaking news stories each afternoon.

Miguel said he loved the city of Philadelphia because he’s gotten to cover everything from hurricanes and politics to the Super bowl and the Olympics.

“Philly, these nearly nine years have been a dream. This city, its people, and my incredible work family at NBC10/Telemundo62 will always have my heart,” Martinez-Valle wrote in part.

You can click here to view Miguel's entire Facebook post.

NBC10 Has Had Ratings Success

6abc has long been the most watched station in town. But NBC10 has recently had some big ratings success.

In fact, for the first time since 2010, NBC10 ranked #1 in both the 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts in the key demographic of adults 25-54 in September, according to Nielsen. This was reported via Philadelphia Business Journal.

Other Philadelphia TV Reporters & Anchors in the News Lately

Miguel is just the latest Philadelphia TV reporter to make some news in recent weeks.

Fans have been wondering what happened to FOX 29 morning anchor Mike Jerrick, who has been missing from the station’s morning broadcasts since October. He has not officially commented on his departure but has been engaging with fans on social media. Check out more here.

Plus, last month 6abc named Adam Joseph its Chief Meteorologist. The promotion comes after the retirement of Cecily Tynan earlier this year.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at Philadelphia TV's Most Famous Anchors From John Bolaris to Larry Mendte and from Lisa Thomas-Laurie to Renee Chenault-Fattah, Philadelphia's media landscape has been shaped by some of the nation's most iconic anchors (and reporters). But where are they now? We take a look back: Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST