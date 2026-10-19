UPDATE - 7:15 p.m. on Monday:

Adam Joseph has made his official announcement. You can click here to find out what his announcement was & see how Philadelphia is reacting to the news.

Original Article Below:

(NOTE: The article below was published at 12 noon)

Adam Joseph, a longtime meteorologist at the city's most watched TV station, 6abc Action News, has a big announcement coming.

Here's everything we know:

Meteorologist Adam Joseph joined the station back in 2005, which is a very impressive run by today's standards. It could definitely be said that he is one of the most recognizable faces on the station and in Philadelphia TV history. He has appeared on various newscasts over the years, and currently works the station's evening newscasts.

READ MORE: Is a Beloved Former 6abc Meteorologist Returning to Philadelphia?

On Monday morning (October 19), he posted on Facebook that he was gearing up to make a big announcement during tonight's 6 pm newscast.

"I'm hoping you can tune in tonight at 6 PM to Action News for a big announcement," he wrote. "I've been blessed for more than 27 years to work in a profession I believe I was born to do. Hope you join me for a look down memory lane and what's next for me."

Is Adam Joseph Leaving 6abc?

Of course, there is a lot of online speculation that it could mean Adam is leaving the station after more than two decades on the air. Could it be that? Certainly. But something tells me that is not likely.

CHECK THIS OUT: Jamie Apody Joins Fox29 as a Sportcaster

6abc said goodbye to longtime Chief Meteorologist Cecily Tynan back in August, who retired after a 30 year career on the air at 6 abc.

What Is Adam Joseph's Big Announcement?

I think Adam Joseph's big announcement could be that he has been named the station's Chief Meteorologist. This is purely speculation (and I have not confirmed it with any other sources in the industry).

But it makes sense. He is the station's most tenured forecaster. And the title of Chief Meteorologist is an important one as they lead the station's forecasting operations.

Cecily Tynan held that title before her retirement and the station has not named a new Chief Meteorologist since her departure.

I guess whatever the announcement is, we'll all be watching 6abc at 6 p.m. tonight to see.