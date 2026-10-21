He’s been a face of morning TV in Philadelphia for decades. In fact, he’s one of the most recognizable local celebrities in the entire city. But now, fans are a little worried about him.

Mike Jerrick has been mostly absent from FOX29’s Good Day Philadelphia program for much of October. Jerrick typically co-hosts the program with Alex Holley, but instead Holley has been joined by fill-ins including Karen Hepp and Thomas Drayton on the show.

So what’s really happening?

Why Is Mike Jerrick Not on Fox29’s Good Day Philadelphia?

So here’s what we do know: Mike is taking some time off. And it sounds like he’s been absent from the show because of some ongoing health issues. However, we don’t know much more than that.

What Has Mike Jerrick Said to Fans on Social Media?

Mike has been posting on X (formerly known as Twitter) as he responds to fans sending him well wishes.

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Some fans have written messages like “get well soon my friend,” and Mike has publicly replied “Thank you.” In one instance the other day a fan wrote “I need you back,” and Mike said “I am tryin!”

Which we assume means he’s trying to return to the airwaves. But unfortunately, we don’t know much else.

Mike Jerrick Has Openly Discussed His Health Issues

Mike has been open about his past health issues. In May 2025, he announced that he had completed radiation treatment following a diagnosis of prostate cancer.

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Just this past August, he revealed that he went to the hospital for treatment of a dizzy spell following a broadcast. Jerrick said his doctors told him he was just dehydrated.

To be clear: at this time, there is no reason to assume that his current status is related to that (or anything else). It does, however, appear to be health related as he’s accepted get well wishes from fans online.

Will Mike Jerrick Return to Good Day Philadelphia?

Whatever is happening for Mike, I know our mornings aren’t the same without him and Alex on TV. So I hope he comes back soon!

We reached out to management at FOX29 for a comment, and as of this afternoon, they haven’t replied to our request.

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