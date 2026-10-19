After a day of speculation, we finally know what Adam Joseph’s big announcement was. All day fans of 6abc and Philadelphians online were wondering if the longtime 6abc meteorologist would be leaving the station. Was it possible?

Well, we now know the answer.

Adam Joseph Makes Big Announcement

The rumor mill started swirling around 11 am when Adam shared a message on social media saying he would be making a big announcement during Monday's 6 pm broadcast of 6abc’s Action News.

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Adam didn’t offer many details, which kind of left fans wondering what it may mean.

At the time I assumed the nature of the announcement would be that Adam had been named the station’s Chief Meteorologist. Though that was purely speculation. It did make for one of the most viewed articles on our website this week.

Well, Adam made the announcement tonight, and it was…

Adam Joseph Has Been Named 6abc’s Chief Meteorologist

Adam Joseph was named the Chief Meteorologist for Action News during the telecast. He succeeds longtime beloved meteorologist Cecily Tynan who retired in August.

You can click here to watch video of the announcement on 6abc’s website.

Adam Joseph Praised For His Hard Work

Adam, who has been with the station since 2005, got emotional when he was joined by Brian Taft for the reveal.

"I am honored to pass the clicker on to you," Tynan said in recorded message that aired during the broadcast. "Here's to twenty-one more years."

The station’s management celebrated Adam’s success as well tonight.

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"(Adam)’s enthusiasm and dedication to forecasting, authenticity and ability to clearly explain complex weather systems have made him a trusted voice across the region and a clear choice to step into this role,” the station’s general manager, John W. Morris, said in a statement tonight.