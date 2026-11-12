It's been a tough afternoon commute out there across New Jersey and Pennsylvania, and it just got tougher.

There are very early reports that a cargo ship has crashed into the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge this afternoon. As a result of the crash the bridge is unable to close, officials say.

The bridge remains closed at this hour, an as you can imagine the roadways surrounding the bridge are gridlocked as well. We're seeing delays reported on Route 73 in both states as well New State Road in Pennsylvania and more.

Additionally, as you can imagine, the other bridges between the two states (like the Walt Whitman and the Ben Franklin) will see increased volume this afternoon. So pack your patience during this stormy afternoon.

The news was shared in a Facebook post from Representative Ed Neilson as well:

We don't know much more than that. The good news is that there were no reported injuries in the incident. The exact cause is under investigation. And we also do not know when the bridge will be reopened.

Inspectors and engineers are on the site assessing the damage at this time, according to TV reports from CBS 3 Philadelphia. They say they're hoping the bridge could reopen a little later this afternoon.

It was not immediately clear if the severe weather played a role in the incident as well.

This is a developing story. We'll update this article if we know more.

Check Out How the Scudder Falls Bridge Has Changed Over The Years Road work in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey is never-ending and we all complain about it. Many people say that the construction work on the Scudder Falls bridge never changes and it has looked the same for the past few years.

One of the biggest changes that can be noticed on the Scudder Falls bridge is the cameras that were recently installed to charge all drivers for crossing the bridge.

Other things that you probably forgot were close to the Scudder Falls Bridge were the signs that welcomed you to either Pennsylvania or New Jersey. In case you have not noticed, they are no longer there.

Personally, I think it's a bummer that the welcome signs were removed. Gallery Credit: EeE