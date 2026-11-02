How Much Does Your Part of Pennsylvania Vote? Ranking Pennsylvania’s Neighborhoods

How Much Does Your Part of Pennsylvania Vote? Ranking Pennsylvania’s Neighborhoods

Canva

As the midterm elections arrive for 2026, I was wondering: which parts of Pennsylvania are the best at voting and showing up? So I found out and made a county-by-county guide down below.

What Was Pennsylvania’s Voter Turnout in 2024?

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, 77.1% of registered voters cast a ballot in the 2024 presidential election, one of the highest turnout rates the state has seen in at least 36 years.

How Does Midterm Turnout Compare to Presidential Years in Pennsylvania?

Of course, that was a presidential year. So I looked back at 2018 to see how many Pennsylvanians vote in a midterm election and it looks like that was about 58% of the state's registered voters showed up to the polls.

But not every corner of the Commonwealth shows up the same way. In 35 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, turnout topped 80% in the 2024 election. Juniata County, topped the list with nearly 85% turnout in 2024. In terms of population, it's a relatively small county so sometimes that skews the numbers. However, that still means about 8 out of every 10 registered voter took to the polls.

READ MORE: These Pennsylvania Counties Had the Most Car Accidents Last Year

The Philly area does really well when it comes to voting. MontCo, Chester County, and Bucks County all made the top 25 list. Meanwhile, if you're wondering about New Jersey's turnout, Matt Ryan put that together here. 

Why We're Looking at Counties (Not Towns)

The state doesn't have a single report that publishes voting totals for each of the state's municipalities. Every county reports its own numbers, but they don't all report town-by-town data. After all, there are about 2,500 municipalities statewide, and that's kind of a lot.

READ MORE: The Best Suburb To Live in The U.S. in 2025 Is In Pennsylvania

So instead we looked at the percentage of registered voters in each county who cast a ballot in the November 5, 2024 general election. What was our source? We used the data released by the Pennsylvania Department of State.

How Much Does Your Neighborhood in PA Vote? These 25 Counties Lead the State

Which Pennsylvania counties have the highest voter turnout? We ranked all 67 using official 2024 data from the Pennsylvania Department of State. Here are the 25 that showed up the most.

These Pennsylvania Neighborhoods Vote the Most

Ahead of the 2025 midterm elections, we were wondering: which Pennsylvania neighborhoods have the highest voter turnout? So we ranked all of Pennsylvania's counties using voter turnout data from 2024. Here are the 25 counties that have the highest turnout.

Gallery Credit: Joe (Chris, Jahna, Joe & The Morning Show)

LOOK: Counties with the lowest cost of living in Pennsylvania

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Pennsylvania using data from Niche. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

These are the Best Pennsylvania Companies to Work For

Forbes has issued its list of Best Employers By State 2024, put together with market research firm Statista. Employees were surveyed about their own companies of 500 or more, plus places worked recently. Pennsylvania had a GREAT showing on the list with a total of 41 companies making the top 100. In fact, 15 of the top 50 employers in the US are headquartered in Pa.

Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

Filed Under: NJ election, Philadelphia news
Categories: Articles, Local News, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

More From 94.5 PST