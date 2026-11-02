As the midterm elections arrive for 2026, I was wondering: which parts of Pennsylvania are the best at voting and showing up? So I found out and made a county-by-county guide down below.

What Was Pennsylvania’s Voter Turnout in 2024?

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, 77.1% of registered voters cast a ballot in the 2024 presidential election, one of the highest turnout rates the state has seen in at least 36 years.

How Does Midterm Turnout Compare to Presidential Years in Pennsylvania?

Of course, that was a presidential year. So I looked back at 2018 to see how many Pennsylvanians vote in a midterm election and it looks like that was about 58% of the state's registered voters showed up to the polls.

But not every corner of the Commonwealth shows up the same way. In 35 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, turnout topped 80% in the 2024 election. Juniata County, topped the list with nearly 85% turnout in 2024. In terms of population, it's a relatively small county so sometimes that skews the numbers. However, that still means about 8 out of every 10 registered voter took to the polls.

READ MORE: These Pennsylvania Counties Had the Most Car Accidents Last Year



The Philly area does really well when it comes to voting. MontCo, Chester County, and Bucks County all made the top 25 list. Meanwhile, if you're wondering about New Jersey's turnout, Matt Ryan put that together here.

Why We're Looking at Counties (Not Towns)

The state doesn't have a single report that publishes voting totals for each of the state's municipalities. Every county reports its own numbers, but they don't all report town-by-town data. After all, there are about 2,500 municipalities statewide, and that's kind of a lot.

READ MORE: The Best Suburb To Live in The U.S. in 2025 Is In Pennsylvania



So instead we looked at the percentage of registered voters in each county who cast a ballot in the November 5, 2024 general election. What was our source? We used the data released by the Pennsylvania Department of State.

How Much Does Your Neighborhood in PA Vote? These 25 Counties Lead the State

Which Pennsylvania counties have the highest voter turnout? We ranked all 67 using official 2024 data from the Pennsylvania Department of State. Here are the 25 that showed up the most.

These Pennsylvania Neighborhoods Vote the Most Ahead of the 2025 midterm elections, we were wondering: which Pennsylvania neighborhoods have the highest voter turnout? So we ranked all of Pennsylvania's counties using voter turnout data from 2024. Here are the 25 counties that have the highest turnout. Gallery Credit: Joe (Chris, Jahna, Joe & The Morning Show)

LOOK: Counties with the lowest cost of living in Pennsylvania Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Pennsylvania using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker