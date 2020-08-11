Following the recent release of her new single, "Wap," Cardi B is looking to diversify her forthcoming album and let fans into her personal life.

On Tuesday (Aug. 11), Cardi appeared on the cover of the September issue of Elle magazine, where she revealed her sophomore album will be very different from her first. The 27-year-old rapper also noted that she'll be incorporating some key elements like Beyonce's 2016 album, Lemonade, which includes women empowerment-laced lyrics and mantras.

"This album is going to be really different," Cardi B began while discussing the theme of her next project. "Of course, it's going to have my Lemonade moments, my personal relationship moments."

As the conversation around the unnamed LP continues, Bardi set out to address the past cheating allegations surrounding her marriage to Migos rapper, Offset.

"I don't really like talking about love much, but I feel like I have to do it, just because I want people to know a little bit," she said. "There's always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt."

Cardi also offered a message for those who are interested in her personal life, saying that they'll have to stream her new music in order to get that information.

"If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I'm going to put it in the fuckin' music, and you can buy it, too," she shared of what to expect on the album, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus. "I'm not going to give it to you all for free."

If Cardi B is looking to create a Lemonade moment, that would mean the rapper's second studio album will likely speak on allegations of infidelity in her relationship. This is similar to the context of Beyonce's visual album. Since their union in the fall of 2017, the "Stir Fry" rapper has been accused of cheating on the New York native on multiple occasions.

The most recent claim comes from a livestream earlier this year that appears to show Offset trying to hide his phone from Cardi.

No word on when to expect Cardi B's next album just yet.