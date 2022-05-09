Chappelle, Rock, Rogan and more great comedians coming to New Jersey this summer

What we need after all we've been through in New Jersey is a summer of fun and thanks to all these hysterical comedians coming to the Garden State this summer, we shall have one.

There's also great comedy going on every weekend at places like The Stress Factory in New Brunswick, Catch A Rising Star in the Princeton Hyatt Regency, The Comedy Cove at Scotty's Steakhouse in Springfield , and Uncle Vinny's Comedy Club in Point Pleasant, not to mention the various comedy nights at the many different bars and restaurants.

Wherever you go, do yourself a favor and go see some live comedy this summer. You'll be glad you did. Here are some of the big names coming to New Jersey this summer.

Piff The Magic Dragon and Puddles Pity Party

Thursday, May 19 at Mayo Performing Arts Center Morristown

(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) loading...

Chelsea Handler "Vaccinated and Horny"

Thursday, May 19, 7 p.m. — Wellmont Theatre Montclair

Thursday, May 19 — Wellmont Theatre Montclair

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,) (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images,) loading...

Dave Chappelle

Saturday, May 28, 7p Mark G Etess at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City

Sunday Mat 29th 7p-Mark G Etess at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City

(Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File) (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File) loading...

Joe Rogan

Friday, June 3rd 8p Mark G Etess at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City

Saturday, June 4 Mark G Etess at he Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City

Photo via Joe Rogan Photo via Joe Rogan loading...

Wanda Sykes

June 11— Community Theatre at Mayo Performing Arts Center Morristown

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) loading...

John Mullaney

June 17 9 p.m. — Mark G Mark G Etess Arena Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City

Saturday, June 18 7 p.m. — Mark G.Etess Arena Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City

Sunday, June 19 7 p.m. — Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center Red Bank

Sunday, June 19 9:30 p.m. — Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center Red Bank

Monday, June 20 7 p.m. — Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center Red Bank

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) loading...

Bill Burr

June 18 8 p.m. — PNC BANK Arts Center

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) loading...

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart "Only Headliners" Tour

Friday, July 22 at Prudential Center Newark

Sunday, July 24 PNC Bank Arts Center

Amy Schumer

Thursday, Aug 4, 7 p.m. at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center Red Bank

Friday, Aug. 5 7 p.m. at Count Basie Center For The Arts Red Bank

(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) loading...

Amy Schumer's Whore Tour

Friday, Aug. 5 at the Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center Red Bank

Saturday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m. at Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

Sunday, Aug, 7, 5 p.m. at Amy Schumer Hackensack Meridian Health Theater at the Count Basie Center Red Bank

Tom Segura

Saturday, Aug. 27 at Mark G Etess Arena Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Atlantic City

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

9 things New Jersey would rather ban than plastic bags