Charlie Puth translates New Jersey slang — do you know these phrases?

Outsiders, listen up. We in New Jersey have our own language. You may recognize the words we’re saying, but they could have a different meaning in the Garden State.

Musician, Charlie Puth recently sat down with Bustle to break down the lexicons of the Garden State. Do you know the meanings of these NJ phrases?

“The Boss”

Puth passes the test in that he knows that this term, of course, refers to Bruce Springsteen. However, he admits when he first heard people shouting “Bruuuuuce” at a concert, he thought they were booing!

“Twenty regular cash”

A staple in the Garden State. Anyone in New Jersey who has put gas in their tank knows this one.

“Wawa”

This isn’t really slang, more so a lifestyle, but whatever.

Charlie calls it the “superior convenience store” and I have to agree.

“The City”

The meaning of this would vary if you’re from North Jersey or South Jersey. The Rumson native shows his Central/ North Jersey roots by claiming that “the city” refers to New York City.

South Jerseyans, however, would say “the city” is Philadelphia.

“Youze”

Apparently he heard Tony Soprano say it once. I would argue this is nowhere near a Jersey phrase.

Or maybe youze didn’t tell me we were saying this now?

“Jeet yet?”

Out of towners, let me fill you in. This is the faster way of saying “did you eat yet?” or basically “are you hungry?”

It’s the passive way of saying “I’m hungry, how about you?”

“What exit?”

This one’s self explanatory. We all know our exit.

“Jersey Slide”

Here’s where Charlie has to revoke his NJ card, he didn’t know it! The Jersey Slide is the move we make when we wait until the last second to move from the left lane to the right lane to make it to our exit.

Come on, Charlie!

“Shoobie”

The out of towners who arrive at the Jersey shore with their shoes on earn this title.

Puth concludes the video by saying how much he loves that New Jerseyans are unapologetically themselves, and I have to agree!

Watch the full segment here:

