Pennsylvania’s City Predates America by 94 Years

There’s something pretty amazing about old cities. Walking down streets that have been around for centuries, you can almost feel the history around you as you travel. I

t’s the kind of place where every building has a story, and every corner holds a little piece of the past. If you’re a history buff, chances are you’ve already explored a ton of Pennsylvania.

Some cities in Pennsylvania are well known for their history, like Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, but there’s only one that was actually around before them all.

It might not be the biggest or the most famous, but it holds a special title as the oldest city in the entire state.

When you think of historic places, certain things probably come to mind. Maybe it’s cobblestone streets, colonial-style homes, or landmarks that have been around for centuries.

Pennsylvania is full of a bunch of cities and towns just like this. From battlefields to founding-era landmarks. People love visiting places that feel like stepping back in time, whether for the architecture, museums, or overall charm.

It’s easy to assume that Philadelphia, with its deep connections to American history, would be the oldest city in Pennsylvania.

Some might even guess Lancaster or York, both of which played major roles in the country’s early years.

What Is The Oldest City in Pennsylvania?

The actual answer might surprise you. The oldest city in Pennsylvania is Chester according to Chestercity. It officially became a city in 1682, making it the first of its kind in the state.

Chester was originally settled by the Swedes in the early 1600s before being taken over by the English. William Penn even stepped foot here before heading to what would become Philadelphia.

During the Revolutionary War, Chester played a key role in supplying goods to the Continental Army. Over time, the city became known for its industrial growth, particularly in shipbuilding. Today, it remains a city with deep historical roots, even as it continues to grow.

