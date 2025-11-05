You may notice a big change at Philadelphia International Airport in the new year.

Philadelphia Business Journal is reporting that a popular place to grab a bite to eat while waiting for your flight, or after arriving in town, will be shut down.

Chick-fil-A is closing in Philadelphia International Airport

You may be surprised to hear that it's Chick-fil-A.

The crazy-popular fast-casual chicken chain, known for its chicken sandwiches, nuggets, waffle fries, and seasonal milkshakes, will be closing on December 30, 2025, according to an official WARN report.

The airport is looking for local vendors

The reason given for the closure is that the airport is actively looking for local vendors to serve travelers.

Almost 50 people are losing their job

The closure will leave 49 people unemployed. Hopefully, those employees will be offered job at the other Chick-fil-A.

Yes, before you panic at the thought of not getting your Chick-fil-A fil at the airport, there is another location there.

There's another Chick-fil-A in Terminal E of the airport

The Chick-fil-A that's closing is located in the B/C connector. There will still be one in Terminal E.

PHL17 posted the news on its Facebook page. One commenter said Chick-fil-A is the best restaurant in the airport.

Chick-fil-A certainly draws a crowd. I'm sure I'm not alone when I say I usually have to wait in quite a line to get my food. I must say the line is always handled very efficiently and always moves quickly.

Most stand-alone Chick-fil-A restaurants are being upgraded to include a second drive-thru lane if they don't have it already. The additional lane is for those who have placed a mobile order on the Chick-fil-A app. That lane helps the line move even faster.