Want to feel a little fancier in your next rideshare trip while reducing your carbon footprint in Philadelphia? Now you can!

As part of their initiative to get "on the road to zero emissions", Uber just launched their new premium electric car service - Uber Comfort Electric. And now you can get one in Philadelphia!

First it launched in San Francisco, San Diego, and Los Angeles. But now they've expanded the service to 6 more cities: Austin, Baltimore, Denver, Las Vegas, Portland, Seattle, and Philadelphia. This is one step closer to their initiative of getting “on the road to zero emissions,” according to their website.

How is Uber Comfort Electric different from Uber X, Uber Comfort or Uber Black?

Uber X is the most standard and affordable ride you can request that fits up to 4 people. Uber Comfort is more expensive with newer cars, highly rated drivers and more legroom.

Uber Comfort Electric is an extension of Uber Comfort, just with electric vehicles. These rids will typically cost between 20-40% more than Uber X Rides.

Uber Black is still the most expensive option. This offers premium rides in luxury cars. We're talkin' BMW, Lexus, Audi, Mercedes, etc.

So does this mean that you can hail a Tesla through Uber in Philadelphia? Yeah! If you have room to splurge a little here and there. Tesla Model 3, Model Y, and Polestar 2 are part of the service.

So if you've never been in a Tesla, this could be cool to try! It's definitely on my list!

Have you tried Uber Comfort Electric? Let us know how you liked it!

