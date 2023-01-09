It's always sad to see a beloved restaurant close its doors. This time, though, it's for good reason.

According to the folks over at Wildwood Video Archive, Wildwood Crest's Coronado Café on Atlantic Avenue is no more. Since this place has been a favorite of so many tourists and locals alike, it was upsetting to hear. It's easy to see why people loved it there so much. Their menu is pretty impressive! Lots of options for you to choose from.

Yes, the Coronado Café is closing up shop, but the owners have publicly shared the reason why. Apparently, it's time for the husband-and-wife pair to spend more time doing what they love to do. They're officially retiring and have said that they plan on spending a lot of their newly-acquired free time with their grandkids.

See, once you hear the "why," it's hard to stay disappointed, right?

You don't have to worry about what will come of the place. They already have that worked out. The powers-that-be at the El Coronado Hotel, home of the Coronado Café, have recently announced what will be taking the café's place. Make room for another Sal's Pizza! Sal's Pizza will be taking over & intend to rebrand the place with the name "Sal's Beachfront Café."

Happy to hear that the café won't be sitting there empty. Not that anyone thought it would, however. That's prime real estate, right there! The will be Sal's second location on the island.

Only time will tell when the transformation from one restaurant to the new one will be complete. Still, you can safely bet that Sal's Beachfront Café will be fully open and operational by the start of summer 2023.

For more information about the closing of the Coronado Café, click HERE.

