The 36th Annual Cranberry Fest in Bordentown is this weekend. If you've never been, I have so much to tell you about it.

Cranberry Fest in Bordentown City is October 3 and 4 from 11 AM - 5 PM

Cranberry Fest is a huge street festival on Farnsworth Avenue, one of the most adorable streets in all of New Jersey, on Saturday and Sunday (October 3 and 4). Grab your friends and shop, eat, drink, and dance in the street if you'd like from 11 AM - 5 PM. Seriously, you'll have so much fun. Each year, about 40,000 people attend this popular event. Because of the volume of people, no dogs are permitted.

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Downtown Bordentown Association via Facebook Downtown Bordentown Association via Facebook

There will be live music in the beer garden

There will be live music (check out the line up HERE), a food court filled with food from the fantastic restaurants on Farnsworth Avenue, like Old Town Pub, Marcello's, Toscano's, Under the Moon, Angelo's, and more. Hang out with friends in the beer garden. There will be over 100 vendors with unique art, jewelry, antiques, crafts, candles, and more. You could get a jump on your holiday shopping, just saying. You'll find lots of cool, one-of-a-kind things.

Downtown Bordentown Association via Facebook Downtown Bordentown Association via Facebook

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There is free parking and shuttle buses available all weekend

I know what you're thinking. Where do I park? There are several free options. You can park in the Riverline parking lot, the Gilder Field parking lot, or at the Bordentown Elks. There are shuttle buses that will run from 10:30am to 5:30 PM both days.

It's going to be nice this weekend, so get outside, enjoy the fall weather, and have fun at the 36th Annual Cranberry Fest on Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown City. For more information, click HERE.