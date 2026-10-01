This is one of those events that I like to call a "Fun-draiser." You're going to have a lot of fun while making a difference in the lives of furry friends in our area.

Howl-O-Ween Family Fest is October 17 in Allentown

The annual Howl-O-Ween Family Fest, to benefit Marty's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary in Allentown, will be held at Marty's (118 Route 526 in Allentown) on Saturday, October 17 from 12 PM - 5 PM. It's presented by Heartland Veterinary & Boarding.

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There will be beer, wine and food trucks

There is so much fall fun planned, so bring your family, friends, and all dog lovers you know. You'll enjoy craft beer, wine, and food trucks. There will be music and vendors for you to shop. It would be a good time to start your holiday shopping. You'll have three chances to win with the 50/50 raffle...wow. There will also be a "Super Basket" raffle. Children will love the carnival games and the craft station.

Bring your furry friend for dog friendly activities

Don't leave your furry bestie at home, there are plenty dog-friendly activities. Take a K9-friendly hayride. There will be a Musical Sit contest, agility demos, a "sniff or treat" station, mini swim sessions, and more.

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Enter your dog in the K9 Costume Contest

I'm sure you have a Halloween costume for your dog. Bring it and enter the K9 Costume Contest. My dog dresses up as a pumpkin every year. The costume fits just like her coat does, so she actually keeps it on. There will also be a K9 pie-eating contest.

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Doesn't this sound like a ton of fun? Go on out and enjoy. General admission is only $10. Kids 10 and under are free.

The Howl-O-Ween Family Fest is October 17 from noon - 5 PM at Marty's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary, located at 118 Route 526 in Allentown, New Jersey.