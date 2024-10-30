If you’re anything like me, you’re up for trying anything at least once, and this Jersey City, NJ restaurant is an absolute must-try.

I’ve got family in Jersey City, and every time I visit, I pass by this spot that showcases some of the wildest menu items I think I’ve ever seen.

The restaurant’s name is Dark Side of The Moo, and it offers a huge variety of burgers made from a really unique range of meats.

It’s not just burgers; they serve all kinds of options like tacos, wings, and bowls with different meats to choose from.

Alongside their classic beef burgers, some of their specialties include bison, kangaroo, ostrich, and even camel burgers! Have you ever come across a place with such a selection?

One standout item is called the Lamborghini Burger, made with lamb, and they even have a Smoked Alligator Sausage.

I’ll admit, the menu choices are a little shocking at first glance, but I’m seriously intrigued and convinced they must taste amazing!

Despite all the adventurous meats, they offer vegetarian options, too, like a black bean burger, fig and goat cheese salad, veggie tacos, and a southwest salad.

This place probably has one of the most unique menus in all of New Jersey, and I can’t wait to give it a try next time I’m in the area.

Dark Side of The Moo is located at 52 Bowers St, Jersey City, NJ, 07307, and you can find their hours on their website.

