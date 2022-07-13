Fans are shocked, to say the least.

When Teresa Giudice isn't partying in Toms River for the latest season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey (you'll find a sneak peek with pictures later on), she's planning her upcoming wedding to fiance Louie Ruelas.

The couple's love story actually started here in Ocean County in Lavalette on Bay Blvd in 2020. How cute is that?

Last year, Louie popped the question in Greece while the lovebirds were vacationing with Teresa's best friend and former castmate Dina Manzo and her husband Dave Cantin. You would think since Dina was involved with the proposal, and traveled so far to be there, she wouldn't miss out on her best friend's big day, right? Wrong.

Why won't Dina Manzo be attending Teresa Giudice's wedding?

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans were heartbroken to find out that Dina won't be going to Teresa's wedding, especially because rumors were swirling that the two were no longer friends.

We can all relax, according to Page Six, since they're reporting that Dina and Teresa are still close, and Teresa supports her friend's decision. Per Page Six, Dina doesn't want to go to Teresa's wedding because she doesn't want to be filmed. But is this really true?

Dina's remained out of the spotlight since the first (and her only) season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, so this theory checks out. However, Bravo hasn't announced whether or not Teresa's wedding will be filmed yet.

Teresa also said that she's unsure whether or not she wants her big day filmed since she wants it to be all about her and Louie.

Maybe she changed her mind. Or maybe this once Jersey Strong friendship really is on the rocks. Only time will tell!

