Drake Says Certified Lover Boy Album Is Being Mixed

Drake SZN is almost upon us.

Drizzy's new Certified Lover Boy album still doesn't have a solid release date, but the OVO head honcho keeps hinting that the album will be coming sooner than later. In his most recent revelation about the project, Drake said he is finished recording and CLB is in the mixing stages. On Friday (July 9), Drake was a guest on Sound 42's Fri Yiy Friday show, where he chopped it up with hosts OVO Mark and OVO Noel. In response to one of the hosts saying his daughter wanted to hear new Drake music, the Canadian rap star responded, "You know, Uncle Drake's on his way back home to mix the album, so, she's got a bunch of new tracks coming her way."

The Toronto native later doubled down about the LP being in the finishing stages. "Definitely on my way home to reunite with my dawg [40] and finish this thing up," he said. Later adding, "CLB on the way. On your head top."

The new album, Drake's sixth, has suffered from a number of delays. It was supposed to be released at the top of this year but was pushed back by the "What's Next" rapper. "I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," Drake wrote in a post on his IG story at the time. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January. I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021."

In June, Drake made a cameo at Ultimate Rap League’s N.O.M.E. XI battle rap event, where he revealed the album would be coming out before the summer is over. It's been over three years since Drake put out his last album, Scorpion.