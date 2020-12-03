Drive-in Screening of ‘Polar Express’ Free with Canned Food Donation

With Thanksgiving being over, we can now focus on everyone’s favorite time of the year, Christmas! There are so many traditions I love to do with my family such as picking out Christmas trees, making gingerbread houses, driving around and looking at Christmas lights, and of course watching our favorite holiday movies together. The Philadelphia Film Society wants to add to the holiday cheer too, by showing festive films at the drive-in theater at the Navy Yard in Philadelphia.

According to Philly Voice, PFS is showing some of the fan favorite Christmas movies like The Polar Express, which is screening on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. What makes this event even better is that PFS is allowing you to watch The Polar Express for free, while a donation of a non-perishable food item to Philabundance is high encouraged. Philabundance is the largest hunger relief organization in the Delaware Valley. The organization is partnered with Feeding America to help fight hunger not just in our area, but around the nation.

Even though the movie can be free to attend, make sure to still reserve a ticket ahead of time on Filmadelphia’s website.

Other popular holiday films they are screening are A Christmas Story, Dr. Seuss’, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Elf. These movies will be airing throughout the month of December until Christmas, so there’s plenty of time left to make a night out of this with friends and family.

If you are not able to make it to the PFS films, don’t worry. Places like the New Hope Railroad in Bucks County is offering families to ride on the North Pole express to see Santa!