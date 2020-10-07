Dudes With a Truck Giving Out Free Pumpkins this Saturday

Dudes with a Truck, a local company that specializes in moving furniture, deliveries and even removal of unwanted items is giving away free pumpkins this Saturday, October 10th. They will be at Rosedale Mills on Route 31 in Pennington from 9:30am until 4:30pm giving out 250 free pumpkins according to a post in the Hopewell Pennington Update Facebook group. The 250 pumpkins include all sizes ands while you're there picking up your free pumpkin, you can purchase some food from Latin Bites who will be there too.

This year, Halloween and fall festivities are going to be way different than they have been in the past. This is all due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions that are in place for heavily crowded areas. Pumpkin patches, haunted houses, and even sunflower farms can get very crowded due to the popularity of each one. These places also make it very easy for people to catch the coronavirus if they are very close together and touching frequently touched surfaces. Most farms have put restrictions on capacity and also require you to wear masks while pumpkin picking. This makes pictures look completely different, but at least everyone is staying safe. Times are also tough right now for a lot of families and some people might not even be able to afford to get their kids pumpkins this year. Sometimes, it costs a lot of money to go to a pumpkin patch. Giving out free pumpkins is a completely sweet gesture and I think will make a lot of people smile. Great job Dudes with a Truck!