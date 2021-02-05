Eagles Fans Raised a Ton of Money for the Autism Foundation

The Philadelphia Eagles report that Eagles fans have raised a substantial amount of money for an amazing organization. How did they do this? By purchasing cardboard cutouts that were placed around Lincoln Financial Field. There were almost 5,000 cutouts of fans placed around Lincoln Financial Field and each in different sections with a different type of fan. There were frontline worker cutouts, celebrity cutouts, even pets of Eagles fans. The cutouts obviously replaced in person fans, which were allowed at games but only for a few games and only a few were allowed in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cardboard cutouts purchases made more than $250,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation. Once the Eagles season was over, fans could actually take home their cutouts. The Eagles Autism Foundation's website says, the money that was raised will be used for research, resources and more. The Eagles Autism Foundation is hoping to hold their 2021 fundraiser in May, the Eagles Autism Challenge, which will include a 5K run, walk or bike to raise money for the organization.

In a time like this pandemic where people are losing their jobs and don't have a lot to spare, it's great to see generosity. The Eagles have some very passionate fans and it's amazing that they care about an organization such as the Autism Foundation. The money that was raised will be used for research, resources and so much more. Coming from someone who has a family member with special needs, it is so appreciated.