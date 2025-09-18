Hey foodies, here's a challenge for you. Snag a reservation at one of the most buzzed-about restaurants in Central New Jersey.

It's known for being one of the hardest reservations to get in the state, according to Ever After in the Woods.

Do you know which restaurant I'm referring to?

It's a hidden gem that's not so hidden on Witherspoon Street in downtown Princeton, and the perfect spot for celebrating a special occasion.

Hardest reservation to get in NJ is at Elements in Princeton

It's Elements.

It's across from Princeton Public Library

The upscale restaurant across the street from the Princeton Public Library is described as Princeton's Culinary Masterpiece.

Reservations open quarterly

The article says, "This 28-seat temple of gastronomy, hidden above a bike shop, serves mind-bending tasting menus that change constantly based on what Chef Scott Anderson forages that morning. The restaurant only offers 9-course or 18-course experiences, with reservations opening quarterly and disappearing within hours. The $225+ price tag doesn’t deter the food-obsessed from planning their calendars around securing a spot."

If you'd like to experience Elements yourself, the trick is to check for reservations in the middle of the week, especially when Princeton University students are on break, like the summer or the holidays.

You can also keep calling to see if there have been any cancellations. They're rare, but you could get lucky.

That is not the only restaurant in New Jersey where it's hard to get a reservation. Others include Razza in Jersey City, Heirloom Kitchen in Old Bridge, Cafe Matisse in Rutherford, and more.

I'd also like to add The Butcher's Block in Long Branch to the list. It was absolutely worth the challenge and the wait. It's some of the best steak I've ever had.

