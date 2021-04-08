UPDATE: Both platforms appear to be working once again, as of 6:30 pm.

If you're getting an error message that you're unable to access Facebook or Instagram right now, you're not alone:

It appears as if both platforms are experiencing a massive outage, as of 5:30 pm (ET). We've seen the error messages ourselves, and it looks like the number of reports on the website DownDetector.com has surged within the past few minutes.

Check this out. This graphs show the number of reports from Facebook since 5pm:

Facebook owns and operates Instagram.

We have reached out to Facebook for a comment, but haven't been able to officially confirm the outage at this point. However, it could be a long night for a lot of us. How else will we stalk our exes tonight?!

We'll have updates soon, hopefully.

