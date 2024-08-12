Another day, another closure.

That's what it seems like lately. Although this time the reason for the closure is much more personal.

Family Fun Hobbies in the Mercerville section of Hamilton (Mercer County) has been forced to close its doors for good.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins loading...

It was located in The Court at Hamilton Station, near RWJ Fitness Center on Quakerbridge Road.

One of the owners, Katrina Placer, made the teary announcement on the future of the store in a Facebook video recently.

You can watch it below.

Katrina's husband, Rob Placer, the other beloved owner of the store, has suffered a stroke. He is still in need of constant care and unable to return.

Katrina would like to thank the community for its love and support.

The store hosted many events including game nights over the years.

Miscellaneous board game pieces on a chess board Diane Macdonald loading...

One commenter, Carlie Maple said, "I have had some of the best memories and have met some of my best friends here. From the old small tiny store, to opening your hearts to an even bigger store and family, we appreciate all of that. It will be missed."

Placer invited everyone to visit on the last day the store was open (July 21, 2024) to have cake and enjoy the space one last time. It gave her the chance to say thank you to all of their longtime loyal customers.

Google Google loading...

Placer hinted that her fabulous and supportive staff (who she credits for keeping the store open and running when Rob first had the stroke) will be continuing the gaming community they happily worked in.

Miranda Suarez announced the staff has found an investor and will be opening up Round 2 Gaming in Mercer County.

As soon as I find out more details and opening information, I'll pass it along.

LOOK: How Many of These Classic Summer Toys Do You Remember? If you grew up in the Wild West of the '60s, '70s, or '80s, summer toys were a lifeline because many of us were locked outside (until the street lights came on). Inside was no place for a kid! Check out these classic summer toys that kept us cool, kept us busy, and always seemed to add a dash of danger. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz