Fire Breaks Out at Americana Kitchen & Bar in East Windsor

Mid Jersey News is reporting that a fire broke out at the Americana Kitchen & Bar on Route 130 in East Windsor early Sunday morning.

In case you're wondering, The Americana Kitchen & Bar was Americana Diner (for many years) but, recently went through a big renovation, moving away from the diner only feel.

The fire must have started just before 4am because around that time, a passerby told Mid Jersey News that he noticed the smoke coming from the roof of the restaurant as he drove by on the way home from work. He called 911, and may have saved the restaurant from being a total loss.

There was heavy police and fire presence, as many nearby towns responded. On Americana Kitchen & Bar's Facebook page, they thanked the two East Windsor Fire Companies, Hightstown Fire Company, West Windsor Fire Company, Princeton Junction Fire Company, Robbinsville Township Fire Department, Hamilton Township Fire Department, Princeton Fire Department, Plainsboro Fire Department, Monroe Fire Department, and Jamesburg Fire Company.

The article states that firefighters were seen dousing the restaurant's air conditioning units on the roof, so they could have been the cause of the fire, although, the investigation continues. There's no official cause of the fire yet.

The fire was under control and most of the fire companies were released from the scene just before 6am.

The restaurant posted yesterday (Sunday) morning, "Good morning neighbors. We had a small roof-top fire overnight last night, and will be closed today. Thank you for your continued support."

I think they may be closed a little while longer, judging by the pictures. I hope they can get cleaned up & reopen quickly. Every minute of business counts for restaurants these days.