Fire Damages Egg Harbor Twp’s, NJ’s Touch Of Italy Restaurant

A fire at A Touch of Italy Restaurant in Egg Harbor Township caused the closure of the Black Horse Pike for a time late Monday and early Tuesday morning.

Fire companies from all over Egg Harbor Township responded to the two-alarm blaze a little before midnight. Crews were still on sight after 3 am Tuesday.

Firefighters from the Cardiff Volunteer Fire Company said the fire started in an old freezer and caused primarily smoke damage to the restaurant.

A Touch of Italy, at 6629 Black Horse Pike, was opened in 1981 by the Palladino family.

The popular dining spot has a Facebook ad promoting its Easter Sunday dinner. It is not known how long the restaurant will be closed because of the fire.

Photos of Some of South Jersey Firefighters Most Memorable Fires Photos of South Jersey firefighters fighting fires and coming to the rescue when called.