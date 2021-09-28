First Ever Boardwalk Halloween Fest in Seaside Heights, NJ

Shorebeat is reporting that officials in Seaside Heights made a big (and fun) announcement yesterday. The town is hosting their first ever Halloween Fest. Its sounds like so much fun.

You're probably missing the beach by now, so, save the date and go. The family friendly event will be Friday, October 22nd from 4pm - 10pm and Saturday, October 23rd from 12pm - 10pm on the "Boo-walk." Get it? They're renaming the boardwalk the "boo-walk." That's so cute. It will also be in the Carousel "Petrified Pavilion."

There is so much fun planned. Your family will love it.

The "boo-walk" will be decorated for Halloween with spooky characters lurking around....watch out...lol. You can dance to the Monster Mash. There will be magicians performing tricks. Shop the vendors selling toys, comics, and other cool things, and grab a pumpkin in the Pumpkin Patch (you can decorate it too).

In the Carousel "Petrified Pavilion" will be the Tunnel of Terror, scary face painting classes, caricatures, and you can get your picture taken by the Ghostbusters car...the one from the original movie and the upcoming new movie, Ghostbusters Afterlife...it's famous.

Seaside Heights Mayor, Anthony Vaz says, “We are so excited to introduce a family-friendly Halloween event this year for all to enjoy. We will continue to bring even more events to Seaside Heights year-round.” Sound like there's something festive in the works for Christmas too.

Tickets are required and only $5 for kids age 5 and over. You must get your tickets in advance online. No tickets will be sold at the event. Click here to buy tickets and for more information.

