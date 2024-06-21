Herr’s Announces 2024 ‘Flavored By Philly’ Chip Flavors

Herr’s Chips have released the 3 new chips that have made it to the finals of their Flavored by Philly contest and this year, they look amazing.

Over the last few years, Herr’s Chips has teamed up with different restaurants throughout the Philadelphia area to bring friendly competition to the area and some amazing new chip flavors for all of us to try.

There have been winning flavored, cheesesteak flavored and so much more in the past, but this year’s lineup is looking particularly amazing if I do say so myself.

Herr’s Flavored By Philly 2024 Flavors

Up first on the list is a Potato Pierogi flavored chip thanks to Mom-Mom’s Kitchen which is located at 1505 South Street in Philadelphia. They were featured on Diner’s Drive-ins and Dives which is Guy Fieri’s show and thanks to them, we now get to try a chip flavor you probably will not get to try anywhere else!

Next up is a Cheese Ravioli and Marinara chip from Talluto’s. Talluto’s has been in Philly since the late 60s and is located at 944 S 9th Street in Philadelphia!

The final flavor in the 2024 lineup of flavors is the Special Hot Stromboli inspired by Romano’s Strombili. They’re the birthplace of the Stromboli and have been around since 1950. You can find them at 246 Wanamaker Ave in Essington, PA!

These brand-new flavors will be available around the Philadelphia area and are retailing for $2.69 for a small bag and $4.99 for a large. If you get your hands on a bag over the next few weeks and want to cast your vote for a winner of the 2024 Herr’s Flavored By Philly contest, you can on Herr’s official site, here.

