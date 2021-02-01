Free Coffee at Dunkin’ Every Monday Starting Today

Delish announced that you can get free coffee today and every Monday at Dunkin'. So today, February 8th, February 15th, and February 22nd, just walk into a participating Dunkin', make a purchase and make sure you're signed up for their rewards program and you'll get a free cup of coffee. So download the Dunkin' app now, sign up for DD Perks, and you'll be all ready to claim your free medium coffee. There are plenty of things you can buy at Dunkin' to get your free coffee that won't cost you a whole lot. A donut, a wake up wrap, a muffin or some has browns would go perfect with your coffee. You still have three more Mondays in February to take advantage of this deal. You can even stop by today if you're Dunkin' is open.

I have found that I need an extra cup of caffeine in the afternoon. I think I have an excuse, with getting up at 3:45am, doing a morning radio show, coming home, taking care of a one year old, cooking dinner, getting everyone settled and then hitting the pillow and passing out. I don't drink coffee but I do drink chai tea and I have about 24 ounces of it to get me through the morning show and then once I get home, I need to drink a Bai to get me through the afternoon. So if your Dunkin' is open today, get an afternoon pick me up. Get yourself a donut too. You deserve it.