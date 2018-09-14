I have never heard of Philly's SausageFest, but it's clearly popular because this year will be its fourth year in South Philly.

Let me be immature for a moment and tell you how hard I laughed at the name!

Okay, now that I got that out of the way, SausageFest promises a fun day with tons of sausage, craft beer, vendors and live music. I read on PhillyVoice.com that the festival will featured a variety of sausages including: Italian, kielbasa, chorizo, vegan and more.

The sausage theme fest is happening Saturday, September 29th at West Passyunk Avenue (South Broad Street to 15th Street). It starts at noon and admission is free.

Get all the details on SausageFest by clicking here.