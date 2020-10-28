Here are The Top Dog Halloween Costumes of 2020

With majority of people wanting to spend this Halloween indoors, everyone is looking for more ways to get into the spooky spirit. Aside from watching scary movies, drowning in candy and yummy treats, people still want to dress up themselves, and their pets! According to People, a recent survey was done to find out what the most popular google searched dog costumes are of the year.

The leading costume is none other than a cute tiger suit, in reference to the Tiger King phenomenon of early quarantine days. To tie it all together you can dress up as the Tiger King himself or Carole Baskin. Following is an adorable lion’s mane that makes your pouch the king of the jungle.... or kitchen. For Star Wars fans there’s even a popular AT-AT Walker costume that your pup can wear, or you can turn your furry friend into a cute little e-wok dog! And for cat owners, the e-wok costume is available for your cat as well! But that’s not all for Star Wars related costumes. A Baby Yoda costume is here and it’s even more precious on your pup.

And who could forget the classic pumpkin dog costume that never fails in cuteness. People are also loving the dino dog costume available at chewy.com. And never fear Bat dog is also here! An adorable bat man costume is available to make your pup feel like the superhero they are.

On the spookier side, you can turn your four-legged friend into an eight-legged one with the pet spider costume on amazon. Even spookier according to People, there’s chucky dog costumer also on amazon, that seems to be the most popularly searched pet costume.

We can’t wait to see what you dress your pet up as!