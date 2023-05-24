Go to North Wildwood Restaurant’s Filming of Food Network Show

There is lots of good news to share for one South Jersey restaurant.

Congratulations to the North Wildwood's Trio on being chosen to be featured on the Food Network TV show, "America's Best Restaurants".

Wait, there's more. The show's producers are extending the opportunity for you to attend the filming of the episode featuring Trio on Thursday, June 1, and witness the behind-the-scenes action of "America's Best Restaurants."

But that's not all. To their gratitude for your participation, Trio is offering a 20% discount on your dinner during this event. A wonderful meal, a chance to be on TV, and a 20% discount -- not too shabby!

Trio is making this offer for the 5 and 5:30 pm, June 1st seatings only, during the filming of the show's episode at the restaurant.

The trio behind Trio is Chef Gus Zimmerman, his cousin Paul Gioquindo and Paul’s wife, Debbie Gioquindo, who contribute their expertise in marketing, wine, and management to make the North Wildwood BYOB a well-rounded dining experience.

After three years of running Kitchen 330 in Stone Harbor, the cousins opened Trio, 700 New Jersey Avenue in North Wildwood, in 2020 with a farm-to-table concept that has been well-received locally, and now, by those at the Food Network's "America's Best".

The Food Network's "America's Best" travels the country telling stories and highlighting the unique foods of successful independent restaurants.

Here's how to be a part of the show's filming and have dinner at Trio North Wildwood

Make a Reservation: Book a table between 5 and 5:30 PM via RESY to enjoy Trio's curated menu and watch the filming of "America's Best Restaurants".

