Once again this year, Kuser Farm Park in Hamilton Township will transform into a Winter Wonderland. It's so much fun.

Winter Wonderland in Hamilton Township is December 4 & 5

Save the dates. This festive annual event in Mercer County will take place over two nights, Friday, December 4 from 4:30 PM - 7:30 PM and Saturday, December 5 from 2 PM - 7:30 PM. The tree lighting will be Friday evening at 6 PM. It's a popular community event that is truly something special. Many families in the area have made it a fun tradition. My husband & I brought our children for many years. They loved it, especially the trains. Keep reading to find out where you can find them.

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You can tour Kuser Mansion and see a model train display

Kuser Mansion is decorated beautifully for the holidays. It will be among the first things you notice. You can take a tour and see the inside. It's as beautiful as the outside. Don't miss the Jersey Valley Model Railroad Club's train display inside the mansion.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins

You can write a letter to Santa, and them visit with him and pose for a free picture with him, while supplies last.

READ MORE: New Grand Christmas Spectacular at Pennington farm

You can meet some of your favorite Disney stars like Elsa and Olaf from Frozen, Cinderella, Snow White, Belle, Mickey Mouse, and Minnie Mouse.

Huddle around toasty warm fire pits.

Make reindeer food at Rudolph's Snack Shack.

Take a ride on the Holiday Express to see the lights throughout the park.

Visit the food trucks.

Chris Rollins Chris Rollins

Admission is free, but, please bring along a new, unwrapped toy for the Toys For Tots collection. There's limited parking available at the Thrive Charter School, bordering the park.

Start your holiday season in Hamilton Township. Winter Wonderland is sure to be a jolly good time. Kuser Farm Park is located at 390 Newkirk Avenue in Hamilton Township, NJ.

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