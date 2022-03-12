This Is The Best And Most Delicious Greek Restaurant In New Jersey

If you love Greek food, there are a lot of exciting options throughout the Garden State. And now one national publication has named the restaurant with the best Greek food in New Jersey.

So, if you haven't given this place a try, Love Food thinks you should put it on your culinary guest list. Get ready to pack the family in the car and head to Ramsey for an incredible meal.

The website has chosen as the best Greek restaurant in New Jersey (drum roll, please), Varka Restaurant!

They rave about this well-known Mediterranean fish house and suggest you do anything to give the Lobster Gyro a try.

If you visit the Varka Restaurant website, you can get all the details on this great restaurant and all the delicious possibilities that await you.

But, you know I have to stick up for some great Jersey Shore Greek restaurants right about now. And there is certainly no shortage of those in Monmouth & Ocean Counties.

We did a little digging and we kept hearing some names over and over again, so we wanted to share them with you.

If your plans to not include Ramsey, but you're still craving some great New Jersey Greek food, we have some scrumptious Monmouth & Ocean County suggestions.

So pull out your restaurant bucket list, grab a pen, and get ready to add a few names to it. Let's support our great local restaurants by visiting these great places.

6 Great Places To Get Greek Food In Monmouth & Ocean Counties, NJ

