Halloween is such a fun time of year!

There’s just something about the spooky decorations, the cool autumn air, and the excitement of dressing up in costumes that make it special.

Whether you're going to haunted houses or watching your favorite scary movies, Halloween is packed with activities that everyone enjoys. Do you want to know the best part of Halloween?

For many, it’s trick-or-treating. Going door to door, showing off your costume, and collecting tons of candy. It’s the highlight of the holiday!

Everyone has their favorite candy, too.

Some people love chocolate bars like Snickers or Reese’s, others are all about fruity treats like Starburst or Skittles, and there are even those who enjoy the classic candy corn.

Let’s face it, Halloween is the perfect time to indulge in the sweet treats that make the night even more fun.

Each state tends to have its own favorite candy, and people are always curious to see which ones come out on top.

Some states go for chocolates, while others prefer something more fruity or chewy. Of course, there’s always a bit of friendly debate about what the best Halloween candy really is.

What Is New Jersey's Favorite Halloween Candy?

So, what about New Jersey? After all the costumes and candy-filled fun, New Jersey’s favorite candy happens to be Twizzlers!

The chewy, fruity licorice is a top choice for many trick-or-treaters in the state. Whether you love it or not, Twizzlers are a big hit here!

It just goes to show, that everyone’s candy preferences are different, but Halloween is always a sweet time.

