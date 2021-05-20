Hamilton Firefighters Ask For Help For One of Their Own

The Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters are asking for the public's help for one of their own, according to Facebook.

Healthcare hero, Kurt Recktenwald, an EMT with Robert Wood Johnson Hamilton, is always the one selflessly helping others, but, now he needs help himself. Recktenwald was recently diagnosed with cancer, and is unable to work right now. With a brand new baby at home, and a wife that experienced major complications during pregnancy and after their baby was born (a brain bleed and seizures), they need help. Heartbreaking.

The Go Fund Me reads, "2020 wasn’t everyone’s year but it had it’s happy moments for the Recktenwalds: they bought a house and were expecting their first child. Then 2021 and Anna had a major complication at 25 weeks pregnant: a brain bleed that required surgery and left her out of work. Then at 34 weeks pregnant, Anna had seizures resulting in an emergency c-section. Thankfully, their baby boy, Niko, is healthy and didn’t require NICU time. Their happiness was soon interrupted when Kurt went to the ER with back pain and was diagnosed with pathological fractures in his spine. Further testing revealed other masses. They found out that Kurt had cancer before their baby was even six weeks old. They are still waiting for results and a game plan but they are both out of work. To make matters worse, Anna recently had a recurrence of seizures which now require more testing of her own. This family hasn’t even had time to enjoy their new addition because of all of this stress and now the bills are piling up. Please give what you can to help support this wonderful family in their time of need. If you can’t make a monetary donation at this time, please consider contributing a meal or diapers! Every bit helps."

This is an extremely difficult time for this family. Since the pandemic began, I've seen an incredible outpouring of kindness for so many in need all over the area, so, please consider helping this family, if you're able.

Thank you.

This Firehouse AirBnB in Lambertville Will be Your Staycation This Airbnb in Lambertville is sure to be your next staycation. It was once a firehouse and now is an adorable place to stay when you want to get away, but not go too far. It is extremely unique and has two bedrooms and two bathrooms so four guests can use it. It's two stories, located in beautiful Lambertville and even has a rooftop deck. The hosts rent it out for $282 a night.