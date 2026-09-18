I know many locals are sad to say goodbye to local restaurant.

Ardana Newtown is closing for good

The Christou Family, owners of Ardana Food & Drink in the Village at Newtown shopping center on South Eagle Road, announced at the beginning of August that it would closing that location for good in the fall after 3 years. The Warrington location will still be open.

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Ardana Newtown's last day open will be October 10

The restaurant announced the update on Facebook this week. An exact closing date has been set. The post read, "Our last day at Ardana Newtown will be Saturday, October 10. Until then, we are open Tuesday through Sunday and closed Mondays. Come see us before we go. Thank you Newtown. The Christou Family."

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The space has been sold to LaScala Restaurant Group

Big plans are in store for that restaurant space. It's been sold to the LaScala Restaurant Group, which owns many restaurants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. It's several Fire locations include Newtown Square, Center City, Northeast Philadelphia, West Chester, University City, Villanova, and Upper Dublin in Pennsylvania. In New Jersey, you can find LaScala's Fire in Marlton, Atlantic City, Glassboro, and coming soon to Princeton (MarketFair mall).

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Other LaScala Restaurant Group restaurants include Beach House in Brigantine, Birra in Pennsauken, Lorenzo Pizza & Steaks in Marlton, The Chicken or the Egg in Marlton. Check out the rest HERE.

No word on when the new restaurant will be opening. Ardana has simply said the transition will take place this fall. Incase you're wondering, all Ardana Food & Drink employees are being offered jobs with the new restaurant.

Ardana Food & Drink's will be closing permanently on October 10. Stop by for one last meal. Don't worry, Ardana Warrington will remain open.