Hamilton Has Another Big Lottery Winner

Heads up Hamilton Township, there's another big lottery winner among us, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

In yesterday's drawing of the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot, there were two tickets that matched ALL five winning numbers, and one of those tickets came from a convenience store in Hamilton. The winning numbers were 6,12,30,33...the XTRA number was 3.

I know there's been much bigger pots, but, this is exciting to me. The people holding those winning tickets will split the $712,102 prize. Let me do the math for you. Each winner gets $356,051. Whoa...that's a game changer. Lol.

Welsh Farms, in University Plaza (near the Rita's Italian Ice and Caesar's Bagel & Deli), on Flock Road is where the winning ticket was purchased. The store gets a $2,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

I'm not a lottery player, but, my dad is, has been for years and years. Lately, I've been playing for him after he had a minor accident (he's fine, just not driving again yet). Jersey Cash 5 is one of the games I play for him, I bought him three Cash 5's just today, as a matter of fact. When I read there was a local winner, and it wasn't me, I was heartbroken....lol...how could it not have been us? To rub salt into the wound, I've gotten him tickets from that very store recently. Darn it. Maybe next time. You've got to be in it to win it, right?

This area's been lucky recently. There was another winning ticket worth over $200,000 purchased at Foley's Family Market on Whitehorse Mercerville Road. Again, it wasn't me. Lol. Maybe someday.