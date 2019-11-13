Harry Style Love On Tour Coming To Philly

Harry Styles couldn't stay away from the tour lifestyle for too long. It was announced today (November 13) that he is ready to kick off his Love On Tour this upcoming year. The Love On Tour is going to start in the U.K before making its way to the U.S.

The best part is that Harry Styles will be making a stop in the City of Brotherly Love. The Love On Tour will be at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, June 26th, 2020.

Tickets will be going on sale Friday, November 22nd, at 10 am on WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com.

The 'Signs of the Times' singer was on his last tour from September 2017 to July 2018, grossing over 61 million dollars on his debut solo tour. We are sure that he is trying to surpass that amount and make the Love On Tour even more successful.

Love On Tour is set to be a two-leg tour with 62 shows. Jenny Lewis and Koffee will be the opening acts for the tour.

EeE has your tickets this week during the 5 o'clock hour. Win them before you can buy them. Don't miss your chance make sure to listen on the PST app.