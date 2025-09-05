If you’re looking to fully embrace spooky season in New Jersey, there’s one spot you absolutely need to add to your fall bucket list. And no, we’re not talking about your typical haunted houses or hayrides — this is the real deal. These are true haunted attractions with eerie history and spine-chilling stories that you can actually visit right here in the Garden State.

There’s something so fun about diving into spooky history this time of year. Living in such a historic area of the country, we’re surrounded by places that hold decades — even centuries — of stories, some of which are downright haunting.

Recently, a list was released ranking the most haunted places in the entire country, and a famous New Jersey landmark earned a top spot. If you’ve lived here long enough, you probably already have a guess as to what it is.

The Most Haunted Place in New Jersey

According to CNTraveler, the Pine Barrens has been named one of the most haunted locations in the United States. This massive stretch of wilderness covers more than one million acres and spans across seven New Jersey counties.

The Pine Barrens is famously tied to one of the state’s most legendary myths — the story of the Jersey Devil. Many visitors have reported strange sounds, unexplained sightings, and even a creepy, unshakable feeling of being watched while exploring the dense woods.

With its dark folklore and chilling atmosphere, it’s no surprise that the Pine Barrens made the list of America’s most haunted places.

Would you dare to explore it this Halloween season?

