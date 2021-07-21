Have You Seen These 6 People Who Are Wanted in Bucks County?
Have You Seen These 6 People Who Are Wanted in Bucks County?
In some cases it is totally okay to be a snitch. Especially when it's in the best interest of the community.
There are some people who are on the run in Bucks County and the Bristol Township Police Department needs your help finding them. If you see any of these people, it is important that you contact authorities immediately.
Here are some of the most wanted criminals in Bucks County:
LIST: These Are The Best Wings in Bucks County, According to Locals