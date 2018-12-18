Head’s Up to Anyone who Took Money from the Brinks Armored Car!

On Thursday, chaos broke out on Route 3 in East Rutherford, when money flew off a Brinks Truck. Apparently, a combination of a car crash and a door malfunction on the truck led to cash blowing all over the highway. Cash was blowing ALL over the highway.

So, of course, people stopped (on the highway) to pick up cash. There were major delays all day as pedestrians dodged oncoming traffic to grab a few bills.

People may have thought it was a complete dream come true that money was literally raining from the sky.

Afterward, however, police warned that any picked up any money would be the same as them stealing money from a bank. It's a crime!

The money that spilled out all over the highway technically belongs to the Brinks Company.

Now, police are warning ANYONE who picked up cash on Route 3 that a day, that time is running out for them to return the money they took. As of Monday, about $186,000 was still missing from the armored truck. Police didn't want to press charges, however, due to the high amount of money still missing, they feel it's necessary.

Police say they will go through the footage and if you are identified, you will face major charges.

We all had to know this was too good to be true, right?

Didn't your Mother teach you not to take things that don't belong to you?

(News 12)