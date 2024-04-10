A really special event is coming soon to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and you need to be on the lookout for it! The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Philadelphia for a very special stop and if you’re a fan, this has your name written all over it!

Hello Kitty is one of those cartoon characters and brands that you don’t really tend to grow out of.

The famous kitty has been around for decades and in all honestly, has kind of a cult following. I’m not saying I don’t love people’s dedication to Hello Kitty, I’m just saying some people are VERY passionate about the brand.

Two Hello Kitty Cafe trucks travel throughout the country. One truck is called ‘Truck East’ and the other is ‘Truck West’, meaning one tends to stay on the East Coast and the other tends to stay on the West Coast.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck East will be making a stop in the City of Brotherly Love at the end of this month and it is NOT one you want to miss.

What Is The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck?

When the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into your town, it will have a ton of Hello Kitty merchandise for sale along with themed treats. It’s a very exclusive experience that only lasts for a few hours so it’s super important to plan accordingly.

On the website for the trucks, it usually has details on the exact date, time, and place for the event, but for Philadelphia, the exact location details seem to be missing.

The event is just about 10 days away, so we should be seeing updates any day now on an exact location. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be in Philadelphia on April 20th from 10 am to 7 pm according to the site, but the exact location of the pop-up event is still to be determined.

You can visit this page and check for updates closer to the pop-up coming up in just a few days.

