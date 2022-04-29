Here are Some of the New Changes to Six Flags Great Adventure Jackson, NJ

This weekend could be a great weekend to head to Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ.

Six Flags Great Adventure has made some great improvements in my opinion for another spectacular year at the park.

There were several changes to the park this year. Some of my favorites stayed the same. Two of my favorite rides at Six Flags are Skull Mountain and The Dark Knight, both indoor roller coasters. The very first roller coaster my daughter was ever on was Skull Mountain, so it will always have those good feelings for me.

Sue Moll, Townsquare Media Sue Moll, Townsquare Media loading...

It's funny we did a Shawn & Sue poll and Skull Mountain won as your favorite indoor roller coaster against The Dark Knight. Skull Mountain is the "big winner". My husband loves Skull Mountain, he'd always choose this one. My daughter would choose The Dark Knight. Several of her friends love Skull Mountain more. Skull Mountain seems like a regular coaster compared to a wild mouse roller coaster in The Dark Knight. Then of course that loud horn at the end of The Dark Knight always gets me all the time. I know it's there but it still gets me to this day. But, of course, there is more than just those two fabulous coasters at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ kicked off another thrilling season the weekend of Saturday, April 2nd, 2022. (The Wild Safari Drive-Thru is open.) Click here for passes for the park and the drive-thru.

New this year, Medusa is back, which is the original coaster and it became Bizarro. It's being changed back to Medusa for the 2022 season. Medusa coming back has made a lot of Six Flags goers happy.

