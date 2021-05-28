Here are the Best Times to Travel from PA This Memorial Day Weekend

People have been dying to get out of the house. And this weekend marks the first holiday since early last year that we can actually safely celebrate with our friends and family. The three day weekend is upon us and over 37 million Americans are expected to be traveling over the next few days. If you plan on leaving the state of Pennsylvania to go spend your Memorial Day elsewhere, beware of the crazy traffic that is going to be piling up.

According to AAA, more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home between Thursday and Monday. According to Patch, that is a 60 percent increase from last year when hardly anyone traveled due to being in quarantine. If wherever you are traveling to requires you to take the Pennsylvania turnpike, just know that 2.1 million motorists will be traveling on the turnpike over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Here are the expected traffic breakdowns for the next few days according to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

Friday – 718,000 vehicles

Saturday – 523,000 vehicles

Sunday – 454,000 vehicles

Monday – 487,000 vehicles

Thankfully, all construction on the turnpike has been put on hold until 11pm on Monday, May 31. No matter what time you plan on leaving, you are bound to hit some traffic. However traveling early in the morning might cut your travel time. The most dangerous times for driving is between 5pm and 7pm. According to USA Today, traffic jams are also likely to peak at 4pm to 6pm.