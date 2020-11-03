Holiday Movie Drive In at Snipes Farm in Morrisville

rakchai

The holidays will be here before you know it. Start planning some safe holiday fun at Snipes Farm in Morrisville.

Mid Atlantic Group is hosting a one of a kind, "Holiday Drive In Movie Spectacular," which kicks off Friday, November 20th...whoa, that's soon. This is the same group that hosted the scary movies for Halloween at Snipes recently, which I heard was really cool. Once again, it's being called an "immersive experience" where your favorite holiday classics will come to life around you, as you watch the movie on a huge, 50 foot screen. Fun.

You'll find yourself in the middle of Winter Wonderland, which is sure to put you in a happy holiday mood, even if you're not feeling all that festive this year. I get it, 2020 stinks. I feel like we all need to have a magical holiday season to boost our moods.

Here are the movies that will be shown:

Nov. 20th - Elf

Nov. 21st - Christmas with the Kranks

Nov. 22nd - Jingle All the Way ('96)

Nov. 27th - Bad Santa

Nov. 28th - The Polar Express

Nov. 29th - The Santa Clause ('94)

Dec. 5th - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (A family favorite of ours)

Dec. 6th - How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) Dec. 11th - It's A Wonderful Life ('46)

Dec. 12th - Home Alone

Dec. 13th - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Dec. 18th - Elf

Dec. 19th - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Dec. 20th - A Christmas Story (Ralphie, You'll shoot your eye out. Lol) You must have advanced tickets. Click here to buy them. Hurry, there are already some dates sold out. The gates will open at 5:30pm and the movies will start around 7pm.

This may be just the fun you need in 2020, don't miss it.

For more information, click here.